Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,629,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 11th total of 3,476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 108,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,627. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Several analysts have commented on NLLSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

