NEST Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.77 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $76.85 million and $13.77 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00454070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00062186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,970,586,224 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.