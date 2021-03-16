NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NTWK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,541. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

