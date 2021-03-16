Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

NBO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

