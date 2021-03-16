Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 161,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,642. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

