NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTC opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

