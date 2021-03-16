New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,300 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

