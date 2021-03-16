New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of MBIA worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $542.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

