New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $185,000 Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

