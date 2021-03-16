New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $290,000 Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TFI International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

