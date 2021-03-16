New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $145,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,326,000.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TARS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.