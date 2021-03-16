New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

