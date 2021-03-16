News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,660 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in News were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $52,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $8,845,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.