NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

