NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,030,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 1,439,522 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 73,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,447,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

