Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

