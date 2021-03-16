Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 6.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.89 on Tuesday, hitting $504.66. 20,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,435. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

