Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.73% of Nikola worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.