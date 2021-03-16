NIX Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. NIX has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $91,082.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,629.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.47 or 0.03236565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00362449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.00944975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.18 or 0.00401197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00348654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00246720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022097 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,936,631 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

