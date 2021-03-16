Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.