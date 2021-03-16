Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 365,826 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,826 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $41,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

