Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.