Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

