Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,550 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

