Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 262,397 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

NDLS opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.70.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

