Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 731,586 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.