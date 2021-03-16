Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $171,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

