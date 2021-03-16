Nordea Investment Management AB Has $128.17 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140,999 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $128,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

ALV opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

