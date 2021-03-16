Nordea Investment Management AB Has $145.47 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 463,123 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $145,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE SXT opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

