Nordea Investment Management AB Has $164.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.53% of Prudential Financial worth $164,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

PRU stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.