Nordea Investment Management AB Has $185.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $185,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

