Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,649 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $149,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.