Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 127,654 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.53% of Prudential Financial worth $164,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.