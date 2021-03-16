Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 105,903 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $136,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

