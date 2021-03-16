Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 74,359 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $141,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

