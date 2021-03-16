Norfolk Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,514 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,560% compared to the average volume of 272 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $260.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average is $234.09. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

