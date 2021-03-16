North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 265,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NOA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 69,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

