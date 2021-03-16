Northcoast Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc (NYSE:HRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Northcoast Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

