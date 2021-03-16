Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

