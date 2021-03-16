Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.38.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. 20,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

