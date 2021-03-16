Northern Trust Corp Buys 41,091 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of Lithia Motors worth $129,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $412.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

