Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $135,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

