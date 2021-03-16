Northern Trust Corp Has $132.61 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $132,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

