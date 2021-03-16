Northern Trust Corp Has $138.39 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $138,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ABB by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ABB by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

