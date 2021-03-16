Northern Trust Corp Has $148.57 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $148,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.