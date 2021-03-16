Northern Trust Corp Has $160.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297,928 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $160,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,017,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

