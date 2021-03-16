Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Celanese worth $145,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

