Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,737 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $155,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

