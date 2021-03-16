Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Celanese worth $145,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.