Northern Trust Corp Sells 87,155 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $135,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,074,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in The Western Union by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

